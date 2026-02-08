Hyderabad Cybercrime Police refund over Rs 71L, makes 37 arrests in Jan

Hyderabad: In January, the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police refunded Rs 71,91,371 to victims and arrested 37 individuals from seven different states in connection with 26 cases, a release said on Sunday, February 8.

The arrested individuals are allegedly involved in 86 cases across India, with transactions amounting to approximately Rs 65 crore.

Fifteen individuals were arrested for investment fraud, two for digital arrest fraud, and four arrests were made in connection with online child sexual abuse material.

One person was arrested for business fraud, one for gaming fraud, and three for job fraud.

A total of 117 FIRs were registered last month.

In January, zonal cybercells received 1,706 petitions from the National Cyber Reporting Platform (NCRP), which resulted in 315 FIRs.

A total of 13 individuals involved in 13 cases were arrested, and Rs 10,65,003 was refunded to the victims.

Hyderabad police have appealed to citizens to be wary of friend requests on social media platforms claiming to be from senior government officials and to not transfer money without thoroughly confirming the identity and legitimacy.

“Do not believe investment schemes promising high returns with little or no risk on Telegram, WhatsApp, X, and Instagram and invest only through SEBI-approved applications,” the release said.

If anyone falls victim to cybercrime, they are urged to contact the helpline at 1930 or report it on the government’s official website.