Hyderabad: Malkajgiri police nabs 11 cybercriminals in one week

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri police successfully detected seven cybercrime cases in the past week, leading to the arrest of 11 offenders, the police said in a release on Saturday, February 7.

The police also refunded an amount of Rs 43,21,017 to the victims.

In one of the cases, two accused were sent to judicial custody for duping a senior citizen couple in a Rs 2,80,000 digital arrest fraud case.

In a different case, three accused were sent to judicial custody in an online gaming/betting fraud. They had allegedly cheated people out of Rs 23.63 crore by inducing continuous betting and restricting the victims’ withdrawals.

Similarly, four people, two from Maharashtra, one from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and one from Andhra Pradesh, were sent to judicial custody for providing mule accounts for investment fraud.

Two more were arrested in relation to a part-time job scam where victims were lured through Telegram and asked to invest money to perform job tasks.

Police have asked people to be cautious of investment advertisements on social media platforms and to download trading apps only from verified and SEBI-registered brokers.

They also warned that action would be taken against those renting or selling bank accounts to facilitate cybercrime.

If anyone falls victim to cybercrime, they are urged to immediately contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or the National Cyber Reporting Platform (NCRP) portal.