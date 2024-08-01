Hyderabad police rescue 1,175 children from child labour

Hyderabad: The city police rescued around 1,175 children under ‘Operation Muskaan’ in the month of July, who were illegally employed to work. In Hyderabad city, teams rescued 524 children, comprising 481 boys and 43 girls. Of these, 317 children were from Telangana, while 207 were from other states.

The Hyderabad police, responding to complaints from labor officers and NGOs, filed 20 criminal cases against employers for employing children at work. For cases where criminal charges were not applicable, the labor department imposed fines totaling Rs 11.2 lakh

The Hyderabad Police commissionerate, which is divided into 25 divisions, organized 25 special teams for the operation. Each team comprised one labor department official, a Sub-Inspector or Assistant Sub-Inspector, a constable, and members from other departments, said a press release.

Additionally, four dedicated special teams from the anti-human trafficking units were established to coordinate with the divisional teams and line departments.

The Hyderabad police have urged citizens to report any information related to child labor by calling Dial 100 or 1098

Cyberabad police files 264 cases in child labor

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Police commissionerate also rescued 651 children, including 618 boys and 33 girls. Among the rescued children, 11 were found begging, and 640 were involved in child labor.

As part of these operations, 11 teams were formed in the Cyberabad commissionerate, and these teams conducted rescue operations on various industries, companies, and other establishments.

A special drive was also carried out against children deployed for begging. During this period, 264 criminal cases were filed against employers and business establishments violating child labor laws.

The Cyberabad Police have appealed to citizens to report any information related to child labor by calling 9490617444 or by dialing 100