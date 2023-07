Hyderabad: Police on Wednesday rescued a four-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Ghatkesar the previous night, and arrested the kidnapper in Secunderabad.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police identified the kidnapper, Suresh, and tracked him down.

Suresh abducted the girl when she had gone out of her house to a local shop.

According to the police, the kidnapper planned to sell the girl to some childless couple.

The Police is continuing further questioning of the accused.