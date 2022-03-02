Hyderabad: Police rescues baby girl abducted from Niloufer hospital

Hyderabad: Niloufer children’s hospital at Nampally, found itself in a difficult position, after a eighteen month old baby girl was kidnapped. Thankfully, the child was rescued by the police a mere few hours after she was abducted.

J Madhavi a native of Bobbiligam Village, Shabad Mandal, Rangareddy district had come to Niloufer Hospital, Nampally along with her sister for regular pregnancy check up on Wednesday morning.

After her tests were completed, she went to collect the reports. As she stood in the line, her infant, J Uvika went missing out of the blue.

The mother tried to trace her baby and later raised an alarm when her search produced no result. A complaint was lodged with the Nampally police upon which the police registered a case, and with the aid of CCTV cameras traced the missing girl.

When the CCTVs were analysed it was found that an unknown woman had taken away the child in the passenger auto. Special teams were formed to trace the kidnapped girl and within a few hours the kidnapper woman who is identified as Sridevi of Narayanpet was arrested and the child was rescued from Attapur.