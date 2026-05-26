Hyderabad police save 24-yr-old from suicide attempt at Kachiguda railway station

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police successfully rescued a 24-year-old youth who allegedly attempted suicide on the railway tracks at Kachiguda Railway Station.

According to police, the incident took place at 10:30 pm on Monday, May 25.

Distress call from father

The police received a distress call from V. Nagaraju, a resident of Tadipatri in Andhra Pradesh’s Ananthapur district. He informed officials that his son, Niranjan, who works as a supervisor at Jayraj Steels in Kurnool, was suffering from severe mental depression.

The father told police that his son had sent him a video clip stating that he was standing on the railway tracks at Kachiguda Railway Station and intended to end his life. He requested the police to rescue him immediately.

Acting quickly, the police team under the guidance of Station House Officer (SHO) S Rajashekhar dispatched Blue Colt-I staff to the railway station.

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Police personnel, including constables V Chandra Peddiraju and S Bala Mallesh, rushed to the station and conducted a search operation.

Hyderabad police found man on railway track

The team later located Niranjan on the railway track near Platform No. 5. The alert police personnel immediately informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) and safely pulled him away from the tracks, preventing a tragedy.

The rescued youth was later handed over to the GRP for further action, counseling, and safe custody.

The prompt response of the Blue Colt personnel was appreciated by the Station House Officer of Kachiguda Police Station.