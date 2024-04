Hyderabad: The special operation team of Rajendra Nagar arrested four persons accused of transporting fake cigarettes worth Rs 2.15 crore of various brands.

According to police, the seizure happened during a vehicle check at Shamshabad on Wednesday. The accused hail from Bihar, Haryana and Hyderabad.

As many as 267 cartons of cigarettes were seized during the operation. Police said the vehicle was on its way to Bihar from Hyderabad.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.