Hyderabad police seize fake goods worth Rs 2 lakh from Begum bazar

Hyderabad: Fake goods worth Rs 2 lakh were seized from a store at Begum Bazar on Sunday, October 13 by the commissioner’s task force central (zone) and Copy Right authentication field agents.

Three persons were arrested following the raids, which were also conducted in Erragada. The accused were identified as Ramesh Kumar Parmar, 40 a resident of Goshamahal; Hitesh Pawar, 22, a resident of Feel Khana and Ramesh Kumar, 34, a resident of Erragadda.

Since they couldn’t make profit from the sales, the accused developed connections with agents selling duplicate goods and procured the goods illegally. They sold duplicate items including Good Night liquids, Coils, Lizol Surface Cleaner liquids, Fevikwik.

Following the raids, police seized 444 boxes of Good Night Gold Flash Combi Pack Mosquito liquids; 94 boxes of Good Night liquid coils; 702 bottles of Lizol Disinfectant Surface Cleaner liquid and 13440 Sachets of Fevikwik.