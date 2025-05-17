Hyderabad police seize nearly 900 vehicles for invalid number plates

Hyderabad: In the past 34 days, Hyderabad police have seized 890 vehicles operating without valid or proper registration number plates across eight police stations in the West Zone, including Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Panjagutta, Madhura Nagar, SR Nagar, and Borabanda.

Of these, 880 were two-wheelers and 10 were three-wheelers.

Key measures of the crackdown include immediate penal action such as fines, vehicle seizure, and legal proceedings against violators. Police personnel are stopping vehicles without proper number plates and detaining them pending verification of ownership and driving licenses. Vehicles are released only after court appearances, payment of penalties, and installation of proper number plates. Repeat offenders risk harsher penalties, including license suspension or cancellation.

Vehicle owners are urged to comply with Central Motor Vehicle Rules regarding number plate specifications and avoid using decorative plates or stickers that obscure the registration number.

The police department has also called on the public to cooperate by reporting suspicious vehicles without number plates. Citizens can send photos or videos and report such cases to Hyderabad City Police on WhatsApp at 9490616555 or, for West Zone limits, at 8712660400.