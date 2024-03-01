Hyderabad: Police seize truck involved in MLA Lasya Nanditha’s accident

While her personal assistant, Akash, survived the accident with serious injuries, the MLA died on the spot in the fatal road mishap.

Published: 1st March 2024 6:13 pm IST
Police seizes truck involved in MLA Lasya Nanditha's accident
BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha died in a car accident on Friday

Hyderabad: The city police have seized a truck which was allegedly involved in the road accident that killed Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha.

As per sources, it was suspected that the MLA’s vehicle had hit the truck before crashing into the roadside railing on the Outer Ring Road near Sultanpur under the Patancheru police station limits on February 23.

After traces of concrete were found on Lasya Nanditha’s vehicle, the police examined security footage to identify the vehicle involved in the incident.

Further, police are expected to disclose further details regarding the accident by Friday evening, March 1.

