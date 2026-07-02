Hyderabad police station reorganisation to be completed as per GO: DGP

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Thursday, July 2, reviewed the long-pending reorganisation of police stations in the jurisdictions of the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Future City Police Commissionerates, directing officials to complete the exercise in line with the Government Orders issued last year.

Although the Government Order (GO) for the reorganisation was issued in late December 2025, the implementation of several aspects remained incomplete, leading to jurisdictional confusion among the four commissionerates.

During the review meeting, the Commissioners of Police presented proposals relating to the reorganisation of police stations, territorial jurisdiction, administrative requirements and other related issues. The DGP instructed that the restructuring of police station limits should strictly adhere to the Government Orders while taking into account the jurisdictions of municipal bodies, revenue divisions and courts.

Emphasising the need for future-ready planning, Anand said the exercise should consider urban expansion, population growth and evolving administrative requirements. He also directed officials to take into account the views of all stakeholders before finalising the new jurisdictional boundaries.

The DGP also resolved pending disputes and field-level issues concerning police station limits in certain parts of Hyderabad city after detailed discussions and directed that the agreed changes be incorporated into the final proposals.

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He stressed that the new police station jurisdictions should be designed to avoid inconvenience to the public, government departments and the judiciary while ensuring seamless policing.

Reiterating the objective of the exercise, Anand said the reorganisation should strengthen people-centric policing, improve administrative efficiency and enhance the delivery of police services.

The meeting was attended by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, Future City Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Ramesh Reddy, Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police Sumathi, along with Joint Commissioners and other senior police officers.