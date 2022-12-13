Hyderabad: Police stop Sharmila from leaving home for High Court

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party chief, YS Sharmila was prevented from leaving her home as she attempted to approach the Telangana High Court, seeking direction to continue her Praja Prasthanam padayatra, on Tuesday.

She stated that police have been deployed in large numbers outside her residence and she has been prevented from meeting her party workers, without an explanation.

The Telangana High Court had given a nod to Sharmila on November 29 to carry her padayatra which was later cancelled by Narsampet police, owing to tense conditions in Warangal after clashes between YSRTP and TRS workers.

“We have the permission, but KCR continues to shoot through the police’s shoulders We have moved the lunch motion in the court and I am on my way to the court. They say I have no permission to go out. Did this happen to the leader of any other political party till date? Where are the notices, if I have been put under house arrest,” Sharmila lashed out at the TRS regime.

“Is this democracy or Afghanistan? Is this the golden Telangana KCR often refers to, where our fundamental rights are trampled under the iron feet of the abusive government machinery? KCR is abusing the police machinery like his domestic helpers,” Sharmila alleged.

Sharmila went on a protest after being denied permission by the police in the area, where TRS members attacked her caravan enraged by comments on a local party leader.

The YSRTP leader was on a fast to death over the TRS government’s ‘atrocities’ when she was forced into a hospital, on Monday, as her health deteriorated.

Sharmila’s troubles:

YS Sharmila was on the 223rd day of her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra in Chennaraopeta mandal in Warangal district when TRS workers attacked her caravan and set alight her bus, enraged over her statements on a local leader.

Following the clash on November 28, Sharmila was arrested at Lingagiri village under Chennaraopeta mandal in Warangal district on Monday.

The arrest came after the police stated that her security was under threat and security could not be provided as activists of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were spread out and were attempting to chase her.

Several SRTP workers were detained when they attempted to prevent her arrest following which a clash broke out between workers of the two parties. She was sent to Hyderabad with a police escort.

On November 29, the Telangana High Court granted conditional permission to YSRTP chief YS Sharmila’s padayatra after the party moved a lunch motion seeking the court’s nod to her padayatra that was earlier cancelled by the police.

However, the padayatra could not be carried out as the police failed to provide permission and protection citing tense conditions owing to the clash.

On November 29, Sharmila attempted to gherao Pragathi Bhavan the official residence of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, over the atrocities of the ruling TRS government demanding justice after TRS workers set her caravan on fire.

However, the police attempted to stop her. When she resisted, police towed away Sharmila’s car with the help of a crane, even as she was sitting inside it. She was detained at Somajiguda and was taken to SR Nagar police station.

After being brought to SR Nagar police station, the police allegedly forcefully broke open the car door and got her out of the vehicle. She was then arrested and taken to the police station along with some of her followers.

A case was booked against the YSRTP leader at the Punjaguta police station for preventing the police from performing their duty. She was arrested by the Punjagutta police and produced before the Nampally Court where she was granted conditional bail.

She approached the Telangana Governor over her concerns. Later she demanded that the police provide protection for her to continue to her padayatra.

On December 9, Friday, the YSRTP leader began her fast unto death at her party office, near Lotus Pond, over the ‘atrocities of the TRS regime’ and demanded that the police release her party workers.

On December 11, on the third day of Sharmila’s fast, she was arrested by the city police and shifted to a hospital amid deteriorating health conditions.

The YSR chief was later discharged from the hospital in the city on December 12 after her health condition got stable.

Since then, she had been confined to her house with heavy police deployment outside all the time.