Hyderabad: Police Task Force nabs thief, gold recovered

Hyderabad: A notorious thief who is allegedly involved in two house breakings was arrested by the Commissioner’s Task Force (south east) team on Saturday.

The police recovered 75 grams of gold, four wrist watches, screwdriver and mobile phone.

The accused Asif Ali Syed, 66 years, a resident of Hashamabad Bandlaguda in Hyderabad, and a native of West Bengal, is a notorious thief, said the police.

He was arrested for similar crimes earlier, and released from jail recently. He then joined a tea stall as a helper.

“Due to his low earnings, Ali Syed started committing thefts again. He is presently involved in two cases under the Habeebnagar and Chaderghat police stations,” said Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional DCP Task Force.