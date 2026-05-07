Hyderabad police to auction 1,130 abandoned vehicles

The vehicles will be auctioned six months from the publication of this notice.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th May 2026 4:20 pm IST
Abandoned motorcycles lined up for auction by Hyderabad police, awaiting sale from the recent vehicle imp.
Abandoned vehicles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Thursday, May 7, announced that it will soon auction 1,130 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles.

The event will be conducted as per Section 7 of the Hyderabad (Metropolitan Area) Police Act 2004 and Section 40 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

“Anyone having any objection or is interested in any of these vehicles may submit an application before the Commissioner of Police, at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Banjara Hills and claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of proclamation, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned,” said a press release from the Hyderabad police.

Subhan Bakery

The vehicles will be auctioned six months from the publication of this notice. Their details are available on the Hyderabad police website.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th May 2026 4:20 pm IST

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