Hyderabad Police to coordinate with schools to ensure student safety

Hyderabad: Owners, principals and administrators of around 3,000 schools participated in a meeting held by Hyderabad City and Traffic Police on Friday, June 19, to discuss student transport safety.

Police officials sought feedback from school authorities to develop a coordinated strategy for school buses, auto-rickshaws and other modes of transport to ensure better traffic management while also focusing on students’ safety.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Traffic Police has initiated a special drive to check buses, vans and auto-rickshaws carrying children beyond capacity or driving in a drunken condition.

On June 16, police booked 149 cases against vehicles carrying excess children and nabbed two auto-rickshaw drivers for driving in a drunken condition.

Parents have been requested not to send their children in a vehicle carrying more than the seating capacity and to check the driving licence, registration certificate, insurance certificate and fitness certificates before engaging such vehicles.

People can contact the Traffic Police helpline 9010203626 to report any violations, officials said.