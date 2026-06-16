2,783 school, college buses in Telangana lack fitness certificates

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department has registered cases against 245 vehicles belonging to educational institutions for failing to comply with mandatory safety standards and seized 60 school buses that did not possess valid fitness certificates.

The action was taken as part of a statewide special enforcement drive conducted on Monday, June 15, following the reopening of schools. The inspections were aimed at ensuring the safety of students travelling in school transport vehicles.

Vehicles carrying students beyond their permitted capacity

During the drive, officials found several vehicles carrying students beyond their permitted capacity and initiated action against the concerned institutions and vehicle operators. Authorities said inspections of school buses and other vehicles used to transport students would continue regularly to ensure strict adherence to safety regulations.

According to the Transport Department, there are 25,987 educational institution buses operating across Telangana. Of these, 23,204 have obtained fitness certificates, while the remaining 2,783 buses have been directed to secure the mandatory certification without delay.

The highest number of violations was reported in Hyderabad, where cases were booked against 81 buses. Rangareddy district recorded 46 cases, followed by 31 in Medchal district.

The department also appealed to parents not to send their children in vehicles that carry students beyond the prescribed capacity. Parents were advised to verify whether school vehicles possess valid fitness certificates, permits, insurance coverage and other required safety clearances before allowing their children to use them.

Officials reiterated that the responsibility for maintaining vehicles, ensuring compliance with safety standards and implementing transport regulations lies with the managements of schools and colleges that provide transportation services.

Vehicles must have valid fitness certificates, permits

The Transport Department said all school vehicles must have valid fitness certificates, permits, insurance and pollution control documents. Drivers must hold valid licences and have adequate experience, while vehicles should be equipped with first-aid kits, fire safety equipment and emergency exits. Authorities also stressed that brakes, tyres, lights and other safety systems must be in proper working condition and that an attendant should be present on board to ensure the safety of students during travel.