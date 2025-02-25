Hyderabad police to host 2K, 5K run for Women’s Day

Hyderabad: As part of the preparations for International Women’s Day, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand announced the 2K, 5K run event on March 8.

The event, themed ‘Run for Action’, will feature two run categories and will take place at Necklace Road from 6 am onwards. Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand, while unveiling the event poster on Tuesday, February 25 encouraged participants, especially women, to register and participate.

Also Read Hyderabad: List of 9 most exciting events to attend in February

“Women’s safety is our top priority. This run is a clarion call to increase awareness and spark discussions on all aspects of women’s safety. Together, let’s show our commitment to enhancing women’s safety. See you there!” he added.

Details of the event in Hyderabad

The event presented by Hyderabad police in collaboration with HCSC offers two participation categories: a 5K run for individuals aged 12 years and above and a 2K walk run for those aged 8 years and above.

The registration fee for both categories is Rs 300, which includes platform charges and GST.

Participants will receive a running T-shirt, a goodie bag, a finisher’s medal, and refreshments after the race.

Interested participants can register at https://rfa.bebetter.run.

For more details about the event in Hyderabad, contact info@bebetter.run or call 9100553690.