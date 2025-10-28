Hyderabad police to host mega job mela offering spot recruitment

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing police commemoration week, the Hyderabad police will conduct a mega job mela on Thursday, October 30, at the Roop Garden Function Hall in Mehdipatnam from 8 am to 1 pm.

In association with the Deccan Blasters, a professional football club based in Hyderabad, the event aims to provide job opportunities to unemployed youth. The recruitment drives are planned for talented freshers and experienced candidates across various sectors, including IT, software, banking, pharmacy, and private industries.

Candidates, both male and female, with qualifications such as SSC, ITI, Diploma, any graduation, BTech, BPharm, or MPharm are eligible to participate.

The job fair is not limited to Hyderabadi youth, but residents from other districts are welcome to attend the mela with their education and personal details.

As the event served to commemorate the brave police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, it aimed to honour their service by serving the community they protected.

All unemployed and eligible youth are strongly encouraged to attend the job mela at the specified venue. By attending in large numbers, attendees can secure their successful job opportunity while helping to make this vital community program a huge success.