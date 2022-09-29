Hyderabad police to massively crackdown on traffic violators

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Thursday came up with an action plan to strongly crack down on traffic violators and also improve the flow of vehicles in the city after a concerning 18% rise in the number of vehicles in 2022.

City police chief CV Anand displayed a PowerPoint presentation to media persons and informed them about a series of measures to be initiated under ‘3 Golden Es’ of traffic management- Enforcement, Education and Engineering and about the ongoing operation ROPE (Removal of obstructive parking and encroachments). CV Anand also unveiled the new logo of traffic wing.

In a press note, Police said that the department will initiate stringent measures against commuters resorting to wrong side driving, triple riding, improper number plates, black film on windows, etc.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, a steep rise in individual vehicles has been the prime cause for increase of congestion on city roads, said the police. “As compared against 2019, the number of vehicles increased by almost 18% in 2022 and the total vehicles plying on roads are about 77,65,487. The volume of traffic complaints being reported to Dial 100 helpline has also increased,” they added.

CP Anand said that more number of towing cranes will be pressed into service to keep the carriage way clear. “Quality of the enforcement will be prioritsed and its impact on complying to traffic rules will be analysed. During peak hours all senior officers will focus on regulation,” he said.

The police will also hold regular meetings with establishments, hawkers, schools, colleges, auto drivers, RTC drivers and all stake-holders to sensitise them on road rules, parking norms. After carrying out education campaigns, special enforcement drives will be started to keep a tab on errant violators.

Clarifying the issue about lack of parking spaces in busy areas, CV Anand said that of the total built-up area, residential apartments and education institutions should allocate 30%, hotels, lodges and commercial buildings should allocate 40%, malls and multiplexes should allocate 60% as parking space.

He also spoke about junction development, erecting signage boards at free lefts, providing safe turning radius at U-turns and adopting reversible lanes as per the traffic flow, which will be studied and implemented in the city.

Reviving bus bays, relocating bus stops and improved road signages marking measures will be initiated soon, said the police.

The social media unit of traffic wing will scale up the digital education campaigns to reach out to younger citizens through awareness videos and sessions.

Under the 4th ‘E’, Enablement, the police will cater to the welfare needs of the traffic personnel through regular health camps, kit bags and continuous capacity building at Traffic Training institute.

With the allotment of 40 SIs and Inspectors of 2010 batch, the traffic wing has been further strengthened. Around 100 home guards and 100 women personnel from CAR will be deployed for traffic duties to cover more junctions, said the traffic police.