Hyderabad police to prosecute Raja Singh; chargesheet to be filed soon

Hyderabad: The city police will soon be filing a charge sheet in court against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh in the case booked against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed in a video released by him on August 22.

The video was released by the MLA after standup comedian Munawar Faruqui staged a show at Shilpakala Vedika on August 20 under heavy police security. Raja Singh had demanded the police cancel the permission for the show as Faruqui had allegedly mocked Hindu Gods and Goddess during his previous shows held in the country.

Soon after his remarks, protests erupted in the city demanding action against the MLA. The police filed a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him on August 23. He was released on bail the same day by a local court.

Two days later, the police invoked PD Act against T Raja Singh and detained him at Central Prison in Cherlapally. The High Court on November 9, set aside the PD Act order and ordered his release. The Hyderabad police had written to the state government for permission to prosecute T Raja Singh.

“We received permission from the government to prosecute T Raja Singh. We will be filing the chargesheet before the court soon. The report from the Forensic Science Laboratory is positive, we had sent the voice samples to the laboratory to verify the voice in the video and that of the MLA,” said DCP (west) Joel Davis.