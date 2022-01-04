Hyderabad police to revoke passports of NRIs for hateful posts

Hyderabad: In a warning to those indulging in social media abuse, newly appointed city police commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday warned non-resident Indians (NRIs) against posting hateful and derogatory posts on social media platforms. In a meeting with other officers, he stated that cases will be registered against them apart from issuing lookout notices.

Their passports will be seized and visas too will be cancelled as per legal provisions, the Hyderabad police commissioner stated. In his first video conference after taking charge, Anand, instructed officers to act strict on social media harassment. He said that those harassing people by morphing their photos and posting them on social media platforms with derogatory comments should be dealt with strictly.

“In addition to registering cases against those spreading fake news on social media, he expressed the desire for a speedy trial,” stated a press release from his office. In the meeting held with other senior officials of the Hyderabad police, several suggestions have been made on the course to be followed in the case of cybercrime including speedy investigation in cybercrime cases, it added.

The commissioner further asked the officials to provide information regarding crimes and criminals to the sections and wings concerned from time to time.

The officials were also asked to identify criminals who are repeatedly committing the same offence and take action against them and prevent them from involving in crimes. This would also help in deterring others who are inclined to commit offences, the officers said.

Emphasizing that every police officer should make it a habit to take actions necessary on your own, Anand asked them not to wait for orders from superior officers in emergencies and utmost important incidents. “Take the necessary technical assistance to gather evidence”, he said.

The Hyderabad police commissioner also clarified that the officers within the jurisdiction of every police station should “act to do justice to the people and not give in to any injustice”. Police officers should be as people expect them to be, Anand added.

On COVID-19:

In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, it is mandatory and important that the government order released by the Telangana government banning public meetings, conferences, or rallies, should be strictly implemented in Hyderabad, Anand reiterated.

The commissioner also suggested ensuring proper ventilation in every office and police station. At religious places, he said that the police has to ensure that people do not crowded. “Police need to be more vigilant in this regard”, he said.

He also spoke to the community elders within the respective police station and asked them to explain the GO details released by the government regarding the regulations.