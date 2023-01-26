Hyderabad: Police to take action after fake news claims demise of DCP Narayan Naik

He is posted as Jt CP, Cyberabad Traffic

Published: 26th January 2023
Narayan Naik
Narayan Naik

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police on Thursday decided to take action against persons responsible for circulating fake news against DCP Narayan Naik.

The fake news claimed that Naik who is currently working as Jt CP, Cyberabad Traffic is no more.

Soon after the post went viral on social media, police decided to take action against the culprit.

Fake post

IPS Officer Narayan Naik

Narayan Naik who hails from Hyderabad and completed B. Tech (Mechanical Engineering) is an IPS officer of the 2009 batch.

Before assuming the charge of Jt CP of Cyberabad Traffic, he served at CID.

