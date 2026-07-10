Hyderabad Police transfers 30 inspectors in major reshuffle

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police has ordered a major reshuffle of Inspectors of Police, transferring and posting 30 officers across police stations and specialised wings. The transfers, approved by the Police Establishment Board during its meeting on July 9, were issued on administrative grounds with immediate effect.

Among the key changes, Inspector R. Ravinder has been posted as Station House Officer (SHO) of Chandrayangutta Police Station, replacing R. Gopi, who has been transferred to Secretariat Security. E. Jangaiah, the outgoing SHO of Falaknuma Police Station, has been shifted to the Special Branch, while M. Appala Naidu, who was serving in the PCR Secunderabad Zone, has been posted as the new SHO of Falaknuma Police Station.

In another significant reshuffle, A. Seethaiah has been transferred from Saifabad Police Station to serve as SHO of Attapur Police Station, while K. Nageshwar Rao has been moved from Attapur to Saifabad. L. Madhu Babu, previously the Detective Inspector (DI) of Chilkalguda Police Station, has been appointed SHO of Chikkadpally Police Station, replacing M. Mallesham, who has been posted to the Command Control Centre attached to the Chief Minister’s Residence Security.

Ch. Suresh Babu has been posted as SHO of Gandhi Nagar Police Station from the Special Branch, replacing N. Bose Kiran, who has been transferred to Traffic Administration. B. Ravi Kiran, earlier DI at Afzalgunj Police Station, has been posted as SHO of Lalaguda Police Station, while T. Ashok Kumar has been shifted to the CCS, Detective Department.

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C. Srinivas has been posted as SHO of Mailardevpally Police Station, replacing B. Satyanarayana, who has been transferred to the Women Safety Wing. M. Rama Krishna has been moved from Panjagutta Police Station to the IT Cell, with E. Jahangir Yadav taking charge as the new SHO of Panjagutta Police Station.

Other notable postings include B. Ravi Kumar as SHO of Borabanda Police Station, S. Ramesh as SHO of Adibatla Police Station, Sk. Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman as SHO of Madannapet Police Station, T. Sreenath Reddy as SHO of Bahadurpura Police Station, B. Kiran Kumar as SHO of the RGIA Outpost, and K. Adi Reddy as SHO of Malakpet Traffic Police Station.

The order also includes transfers of several inspectors to specialised units such as the Special Branch, Cyber Crimes, IT Cell, Traffic Administration, Women Safety Wing, CCS, Detective Department, and Secretariat Security.