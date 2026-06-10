Hyderabad Commissioner transfers 172 police Sub Inspectors

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajanar on Tuesday, June 9 transferred 172 sub inspectors in the Hyderabad commissionerate.

The transfers have been made on administrative grounds and with immediate effect. Out of the 172 SIs, four each were from Gopalapuram police station, Cybercrimes, City Training Centre (CTC) Hyderabad and SHE teams, two each from Karkhana and Ramgopalpet, Warasiguda, Panjagutta, Rein Bazaar, Chandrayangutta and Sanathnagar, and three from Santoshnagar police station were transferred.

Two sub inspectors each from Chikkadpally traffic police station, Jubilee Hills traffic police station and Panjagutta traffic police station and three from Saifabad traffic police station were transferred. Seven SIs from Task Force and five from Special Branch (SB) wings were also transferred.

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Some of the transferred SIs include the following, Nani Gourender Goud, who was deployed at the Abids Police Station has been transferred to Central Crime Station; K Srinivas Reddy , who was deployed at the Domalgida Police Station has been transferred to Attapur Police Station; G Harish Kumar has been transferred from Gandhinagar police station to Mehdipatnam Police Station; Anurg Sandeeep Reddy has been transferred from Khairatabad Police Station to Jubilee Hills Police Station