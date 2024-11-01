Hyderabad police urge community dialogue after temple desecration incidents

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday, November 1, stressed dialogue among communities in the city to resolve issues amid the recent incidents of temple and idol desecration in the twin cities.

The central peace and welfare committee of the Hyderabad police agreed to establish communication channels between communities and law enforcement to ensure prompt and effective resolution of grievances. Additionally, plans were proposed for community engagement initiatives aimed at fostering understanding and cooperation among different religious groups.

The committee highlighted the significance of preventive measures, including educational programs designed to promote tolerance and respect for diversity. They also discussed strategies to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of misinformation and rumours that can escalate tensions within the community.

Hyderabad police commissioner, CV Anand said, “There is a need for a proactive approach in addressing potential flashpoints and encouraged committee members to serve as ambassadors of peace in their respective areas.”

Anand sought the cooperation of the peace committee members to maintain Hyderabad’s peaceful atmosphere while handling untoward situations and to continue their tireless work in preserving the reputation of the city.

The peace and welfare committee assured full support and a willingness to work towards the peaceful completion of upcoming festivals and to combat anti-social activities and vices in society. The committee also pledged to organize community workshops that promote unity, inclusiveness, and proactive conflict resolution.

Temple, idol desecration incidents in Hyderabad, Telangana

Over the last two months, there have been a few incidents of idol and temple desecration across Telangana. On October 3, a Durga idol in the Nampally exhibition grounds was desecrated by a man who ventured into the pandal while searching for food.

The incident led to mild tensions in Nampally as devotees protested, demanding action against the accused. On October 14, a man entered the Muthyalamma Temple in Secunderabad and desecrated an idol of the Goddess. He was caught and badly thrashed by the mob. He was then handed over to the police and received first aid at a local hospital.

On October 27, a Hanuman was reportedly desecrated at a temple in Jagtiyal district in Telangana. The incident occurred at the Birpur Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple, following which priests of the temple and devotees held a protest demanding to identify the culprits. Upon being alerted, the Birpur police reached the temple and assured the protestors that the culprits would be identified.