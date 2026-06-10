Hyderabad police urges DFI victims to submit details for refund

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Wednesday, June 10, urged victims of the Dhanwantari Foundation International Trust (DFI) investment fraud worth Rs 516 crore to submit their details under the Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments (TGPDFE) Act.

According to a press release, the investment fraud dates back to December 2023, when the Central Crime Station had registered a case against DFI Director P Kamalakar Sharma and others, for luring senior citizens on the name of Brahmin community by assuring to give good profits on their deposits within specific period and thereby collected the amount from more than 2000 victims and cheated them.

During the course of investigation, the CCS Investigating officer arrested the prime accused persons and identified the properties acquired by DFI and its floated companies nearly about 450 acres of land in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state and also commercial space about 3000 square yards at the heart of Hyderabad.

The proposals were sent to the government for issuance of ad-interim attachment of properties and obtained (8) Government Orders.

Later petitions were filed before the sessions court and subsequently in the Telangana High Court which dismissed the criminal appeals filed by DFI.