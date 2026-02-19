Hyderabad police warn public about online frauds using SEO

Hyderabad: The V C Sajjanar, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, warned people against falling prey to frauds generated through paid advertisements and advanced search engine optimization (SEO) techniques.

Sajjanar said that fraudsters are increasingly exploiting search engine rankings to deceive online users. Many people assume that websites appearing at the top of search results or marked as “Sponsored” are trustworthy. However, high visibility on a search engine does not guarantee legitimacy. Cybercriminals are now using paid advertisements and advanced search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to push fraudulent websites to the top, often impersonating government portals, banks, or well-known brands.

“The fraud typically begins when a user searches online for customer care numbers, payment services, or official websites. Scammers create phishing websites that closely resemble genuine platforms and promote them through online advertisements. Because these fake sites rank high in search results, users are more likely to click on them. Once on the fraudulent page, victims are prompted to share personal details, login credentials, or make payments, resulting in financial loss and potential identity theft,” he said.

The key to prevention lies in awareness and caution. Users must always verify the website URL carefully before entering any personal or financial information. It is important not to rely solely on search rankings or “Sponsored” labels as proof of authenticity. Instead, access official websites directly by typing the correct web address or using trusted sources. In case of suspected cyber fraud, immediate reporting to the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 can help prevent further damage. Vigilance remains the most effective defense against such online scams.