Hyderabad: Police warns against masking number plates of bikes

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Police have cautioned two-wheeler drivers against covering their vehicle number plates with masks to avoid challans and termed it as illegal. Strict action will be taken against those doing so.

The traffic police also posted a news clip on Twitter. The police have warned that people are tempering the number plates on the highways to avoid traffic challans. At the same time, masks are also being placed on the number plates of the vehicles. Changing the number plates of bikes is also a violation of traffic rules. Despite awareness, such bikers do not pay any heave, some people are putting pictures of film actors and cricketers on number plates, the police added.

Apart from this, incidents of wrong side driving, signal violation, talking on the phone while driving, drunken driving are also seen. The general public has been requested to report such violations to traffic police.