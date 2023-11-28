Hyderabad police warns against disruption of peace during Assembly polls

Hyderabad: City police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya has warned of strict legal action if any political party or individual attempts to disturb peace during the elections for the Telangana State Legislative Assembly to be held on Thursday, November 30.

Sandeep Shandilya said that right from a home guard to the top-level officer every policeman will be present to act and prevent any disturbance and violation of law.

“If anyone attempts to create trouble, the police will act according to law. I appeal to the political parties to inform us if they have any complaint and we will attend their grievance in an impartial manner,” he said.

The Commissioner said that in Hyderabad, there are 1,600 rowdy sheeters and checking is done every night on them to prevent them from creating law and order problems.

Shandilya informed there are 1,700 polling stations in the city, in which 4,195 polling booths have been set up for voters to cast their ballot. “The 666 polling stations, which are sensitive, will have CAPF deployment,” he added.

He further said that the city police received 40 companies of CAPF for deployment during elections. “Until now, 2,700 nonbailable warrants were executed. During election checks, Rs 63 crore cash was seized,” he informed.

Sandeep Shandilya said the police are well prepared for the conduct of the elections and different teams are assigned for each task.

“People should cast their vote and go home. Anyone found loitering around the polling station will be booked and sent to jail,” he warned.

Sandeep Shandilya said the police are treating all constituencies falling in Hyderabad commissionerate jurisdiction equally and depending on the intelligence inputs adequate security measures are taken.

“If police are found not handling any issue, they promptly will face action,” he said.