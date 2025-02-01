Hyderabad policeman, bouncer injured in shooting at Gachibowli pub

Published: 1st February 2025 8:53 pm IST
Gun Shot

Hyderabad: Two people including a policeman were injured when they were reportedly fired upon by a criminal at a pub at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

A police team on specific information about the presence of a property offender went to a pub at Gachibowli.

When the policeman tried to apprehend the burglar, he shot with a weapon at him and also a bouncer who works in the pub.

Further details awaited.

