Hyderabad policeman, bouncer injured in shooting at Gachibowli pub

Hyderabad: Two people including a policeman were injured when they were reportedly fired upon by a criminal at a pub at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

A police team on specific information about the presence of a property offender went to a pub at Gachibowli.

When the policeman tried to apprehend the burglar, he shot with a weapon at him and also a bouncer who works in the pub.

The other policemen apparently managed to nab the criminal who is involved in many cases.

Further details awaited.