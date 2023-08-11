Hyderabad: Pomegranate prices drop due to huge supply

Hyderabad: Huge arrivals of pomegranates in the city have resulted in fall of prices of the fruit. The price of the fruit has come down sharply in the city with each pomegranate now being sold for about Rs 15 each as against Rs 30 two weeks ago.

Arrivals of pomegranates to Hyderabad are mainly from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It is also grown locally in Telangana.

In Maharashtra, it is grown widely in Jalna, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Pune, Ahmednagar and Washi. In Karnataka it is grown in Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi and Bagalkot. The farmers collect the fruit and transport it to the Batasingaram market in Hyderabad.

The prices are expected to further come down due to good crops this year, said local traders. They said that the fruit is much sought by the public due to its perceived medicinal value.

Pomegranates are packed in a box in the wholesale market. Each box contains between 50 and 100 fruits, and these are further distributed to local vendors who sell the fruit in retail.

Huge quantities usually arrive during the months starting July and supplies increase from August first week and continue for another two to three months.