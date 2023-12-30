Hyderabad: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar flags off 80 new TSRTC buses

This move is in line with the increased demand for buses, particularly since the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme, under which, women and transgender persons can travel for free across the state.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th December 2023 2:06 pm IST
Ponnam Prabhakar Reddy flags off 80 new TSRTC buses
State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Reddy along with TSRTC Chairperson VC Sajjanar, Mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal and Police Commissioner Sreenivasa Reddy at the inaugural function flags off 80 new TSRTC buses in the city on Saturday

Hyderabad: Eighty new Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) were inaugurated by state transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Dr B R Ambedkar statue, NTR Marg on Saturday, December 30.

Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, city police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy and TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar were also present during the inauguration.

The new buses are part of a total procurement tally of 1050 buses set in motion by the public transport body for Rs 400 crore.

The procurement comprises 400 Express buses, 512 Palle Velugu buses, 92 Lahari Sleeper Cum Seater buses, and 56 AC Rajdhani buses.

