Hyderabad: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar flags off 80 new TSRTC buses

Hyderabad: Eighty new Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) were inaugurated by state transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Dr B R Ambedkar statue, NTR Marg on Saturday, December 30.

Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, city police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy and TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar were also present during the inauguration.

Inaugurated 80 New RTC buses along with Hon‘ble Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Garu, @tsrtcmdoffice Sajjanar Garu, @CPHydCity Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy Garu, tsrtc officials & other diginitaries were present. @PonnamLoksabha @TSRTCHQ pic.twitter.com/ErqAcufXsI — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) December 30, 2023

The new buses are part of a total procurement tally of 1050 buses set in motion by the public transport body for Rs 400 crore.

The procurement comprises 400 Express buses, 512 Palle Velugu buses, 92 Lahari Sleeper Cum Seater buses, and 56 AC Rajdhani buses.

This move is in line with the increased demand for buses, particularly since the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme, under which, women and transgender persons can travel for free across the state.