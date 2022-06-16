Hyderabad: Poor draining of rainwater, citizens miffed

Hyderabad: In view of the season’s two-hours shower causing great difficulties to the public and their displeasure, the GHMC officials have issued instructions to their subordinates to submit reports about the action taken regarding the cleaning of city Nallahs and rain water draining measures.

According to a report, the Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Arvind Kumar has expressed his displeasure over the accumulation of rainwater on most of the city roads and junctions.

Despite the repeated instructions to GHMC officials from the Secretary to ensure better drainage of rainwater, the first shower of the season for two hours has demonstrated that the measures taken in this regard is insufficient. Kumar expressed his concern over the stream of complaints from the citizens .

Arvind Kumar instructed the GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar to submit to his department a full report within two days regarding the works undertaken in various zones of the twin cities.

The GHMC officials were continuously giving assurances to complete the Nalla cleaning and expansion works in twin cities before the onset of monsoon.

A few months ago, the state minister KT Rama Rao had held a meeting to review Nala cleaning and expansion works and had issued instructions to GHMC officials to ensure that the rain water should not be accumulated in any part of the city. He ordered them to better the rainwater drainage system in the twin cities.

But unfortunately the very first shower of the season led to widespread displeasure among the citizens which is causing great worry to the government and civic officials.