Hyderabad: Popular Pub and Restaurant Chain raided in Kothapet

Food Safety officers inspected Nine O Nine Pub and Barbeque Nation restaurant in Kothapet on Friday

Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 24th August 2024 9:01 pm IST
Synthetic food colour found in Hyderabad pub's kitchen
Synthetic food colour found in Hyderabad pub's kitchen

Hyderabad: The Telangana Food Safety officials hel inspections in Barbeque Nation Restaurant and Nine O Nine Pub in Kothapet, Hyderabad on Friday, August 23. Officials found a violations, said the department.

While Barbeque Nation restaurant complied to most of the inspection criteria, including displaying FSSAI license true copy, few food safety violations were found including open dustbins inside the kitchen, damaged vegetables, broken tiles in the kitchen were found.

Nine O Nine Pub in Kothapet was also inspected on Friday, where synthetic food colors found inside the store room, suspected of being used in the food prepared at the establishment. Food safety officials also observed water stagnation inside the kitchen, which was found without any insect proof screen.

While the food handlers were wearing aprons gloves and hairnets, their medical fitness certificates were not available. The restaurant maintained pest control records but failed to produce RO water analysis report.

