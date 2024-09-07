Hyderabad: Portion of historic Dewan Devdi kaman collapses

Hyderabad: A portion of the historic kaman (arch) of Dewan Devdi Chatta Bazaar collapsed amid heavy rains across the city on Friday, September 6.

Dewan Devdi, once the grand residence of the influential Salar Jung family, located near the iconic Charminar and Chowmahalla Palace. The term “Dewan” translates to Prime Minister, while “Devdi” refers to the stately homes of noblemen in Hyderabad.

Five members of the Salar Jung family held the prestigious position of Prime Minister in the Hyderabad state, making Dewan Devdi’s proximity to the ruling Nizams significant.

Due to Heavy rain part roof of Historic arch of Deewan Devdi Chatta Bazar Side collapsed. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/YqqhR2nlKb — Mubashir.Khurram (@infomubashir) September 6, 2024

This palace also originally housed the Salar Jung Museum, which was inaugurated by Jawaharlal Nehru on December 16, 1951. Before the museum was moved to its current location, it showcased the family’s valuable private collection within the palace’s 100-year-old walls.

Unfortunately, after the last Salar Jung’s passing in 1949, the palace began to be gradually demolished by the family. Today, the area has transformed into a market, with only the original gateways (kaman) of Dewan Devdi remaining, while various commercial and travel offices occupy the space.

The two gateways (kaman) of the Dewan Devdi one towards Chatta Bazaar and the other towards Patharghatti – still exist.

The Dewan Devdi kaman is one of the six arches in Hyderabad in need of attention. However the historic structures lie in dilapidated condition amid lack of government apathy.

Chatta Bazaar Kaman, Hussaini Alam Kaman, Shaik Faiz ki Kaman, Dewan Devdi Kaman, Dabeerpura Kaman, and Rani Gunj Kaman remain in need of attention.

After a sunny day, heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Friday as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met had predicted low to moderate rains in the city with spells of intense thunderstorms in spots across Hyderabad.

The rains are a continuation of the ongoing monsoon spell, which has left parts of Hyderabad and Telangana, in shambles due to torrential floods. In this week alone, at least 16 people were reported dead and hundreds were evacuated from the flood-hit regions of Telangana.