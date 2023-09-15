Hyderabad: Preps underway for AIMIM bike, Tiranga rally on Sunday

Senior leaders of the party are constantly holding meetings with the local functionaries of the party to ensure a huge turnout.

AIMIM has nothing to do with Qasim Rizvi, we are Turrebaaz Khan's successors: Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi with the Indian flag during AIMIM's bike rally in 2022.

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeem (AIMIM) is making hectic arrangements for the Tiranga rally and a public meeting that will follow it on Sunday as part of the ‘National Integration Day’ celebrations.

A bike rally will begin from Dargah Yousufain at Nampally and culminate at Eidgah Bilali Masab Tank followed by a meeting attended and addressed by AIMIM leaders including party president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Party leaders are mobilizing a huge crowd for the rally and public meeting. All the local primary unit members of the party have been asked to attend the event along with local supporters.

Huge cutouts have been erected on the road from Nampally to Masab Tank. The AIMIM leaders argue that the day should be remembered as National Integration Day as the Hyderabad State was merged with the Union of India, after holding a consensus, in 1948.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, wants the state government to officially announce September 17 as Hyderabad Liberation Day.

It argues that the Indian Army had liberated Hyderabad from the control of Asafjahi rulers- Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan. 

The BJP party is holding a public meeting at Parade Grounds where senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend as chief guest.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy reiterated his party’s demand to the Telangana government about celebrating September 17 as ‘Liberation Day’ as there was nothing “unifying” about it.

