Hyderabad: Private agencies roped in to upload Praja Palana forms

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has roped in private agencies to upload Praja Palana application forms at 635 data centers in the city.

As GHMC, the nodal agency for implementing the program, has only 300 data entry operators, it had no choice but to take the services of a private agency.

5K data entry operators uploading forms

In the city, 5000 data entry operators are uploading forms daily, working in eight-hour shifts.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, during a visit to the Secunderabad Zonal Office, explained that although private agencies handle the task, GHMC officials monitor the Praja Palana forms’ uploading process.

According to the operators, the time taken to upload details of an application form depends on the number of family members, with one form typically taking 10-15 minutes.

Hyderabad leads in number of Praja Palana forms submitted

The authorities in Telangana received over 1.25 crore applications under the Praja Palana program for various schemes. Among the districts in Telangana, Hyderabad witnessed the highest number, with 13.7 lakh Praja Palana applications submitted.

Out of the total submissions, 10.7 lakh were for the six guarantees pledged by the Congress party in the recent Assembly elections.

Officials also received applications for ration cards and other necessities in the city.