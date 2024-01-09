Where are Praja Palana application forms ending up in Telangana? Video sparks doubts

Hyderabad: For various schemes, the Telangana government invited application forms under the Praja Palana program. Over 1.25 crore applications were submitted until January 6, which was the last date.

Now, videos circulating on social media reportedly show Praja Palana forms being handled irresponsibly in the state.

Alleged irresponsible handling of Praja Palana forms in Telangana

In the video that sparked doubts about the handling of Praja Palana forms in the state, a youth is seen carrying a carton box full of applications submitted by the public under the program.

#Hyderabad– Why are the applications being handled with such neglect. With great difficulty public submitted the forms by standing line serpentine queues and now this. How reckless.



Where is the Rapido agent transporting the forms to and why. pic.twitter.com/2n3qIlY5zS — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) January 9, 2024

It came to light when the forms in the box fell on the Balanagar flyover due to irresponsible handling.

Seeing the Praja Palana forms meant for various schemes in Telangana, people gathered and started asking for details. However, the youth was reluctant to provide proper information.

Netizens’ reaction

Following the incident, netizens started raising concerns about the mishandling of Praja Palana forms in the state.

BRS’ Krishank posted the video and alleged that it is a serious data threat. He also questioned, ‘Why are people getting anonymous phone calls asking for OTPs?’

This is serious Data Threat….

1 crore 11 Lakhs have applied for 5 Guarantees of Congress and the Forms are handed over to whom ??

Who are those who are handling these forms , uploading them ??

Why are people getting anonymous phone calls asking OTP’s ?? pic.twitter.com/E2pLyeiNwL — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) January 9, 2024

Another netizen shared a photograph of Praja Palana forms kept in a cafe and questioned, ‘Praja Palana applications or waste papers? Who is accountable?’

Do you know where are the Praja Palana applications ending up⁉️



Trunk Boxes 🗃️

Irani Chai Cafe’s ☕️

On the Roads 🛣️



Praja Palana applications or Waste papers⁉️ Who is accountable for this mess Mr. #GumpuMestri ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/IEMgrGCEF9 — Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy (@PuttaVishnuVR) January 9, 2024

Under the Praja Palana, over 1.25 crore application forms were submitted in the entire Telangana. Out of them, 13.7 lakhs are from Hyderabad alone.

After the program’s conclusion on January 6, the state government initiated the online application upload process, setting a deadline of January 17.