Hyderabad: Private hospital fined Rs 24 Cr over false property tax info

21st June 2022
Hyderabad: A private hospital in the city has been charged with heavy fines after submitting false information in the property tax self-assessment application. The Nizampet Municipal Corporation has issued notices to SLG Hospital in Bachupally, imposing a hefty fine of Rs 24 crore.

SLG Hospital, Bachupally, a 4-acre facility, permission was given for the construction of nine floors including two vaults and the main floor on 10 lakh square yards. The hospital had submitted false property tax filings, according to officials from the Nizampet Municipal Corporation who conducted the investigation. According to the officials, a fine of Rs 24 crore has been imposed on the hospital.

According to the Telangana Municipal Act, if the applicant’s details are wrong, a punishment of 25 times the property’s value would be enforced.

