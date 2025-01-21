Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra heads to Chilkur balaji temple

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Hyderabad, sparking excitement among fans about her rumored involvement in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated Mahesh Babu-starrer, SSMB 29. While no official announcement has been made, Priyanka’s recent activities have fueled speculation about her next big project.

On Tuesday, Priyanka visited the famous Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana and shared glimpses of her spiritual experience on Instagram. Dressed gracefully in a light blue salwar suit with her dupatta covering her head, the actor shared pictures of herself seeking blessings, speaking with the temple pandit, and walking through the temple premises with her team.

Captioning the post, Priyanka wrote: “With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God’s grace is infinite. || ॐ नमो नारायणाय || Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela.”

While Priyanka has not confirmed her involvement in SSMB 29, fans believe an announcement might be on the horizon. Her Instagram post from earlier this week, where she used the iconic Roar of RRR track and an Om emoji, further fueled speculation about her collaboration with SS Rajamouli.

Priyanka flew to Hyderabad from Toronto a few days ago and has kept her fans intrigued with cryptic hints about her next move. Fans now eagerly await an official statement from the makers and PeeCee.