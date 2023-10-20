Hyderabad: Pro-Palestine slogans echo in Moghalpura, Darulshifa on Friday

Hyderabad: Amid the pro-Palestinian situation across the city, members of Darsgah-E-Jihad-O-Shahadat (DJS) raised their voices in Moghalpura, against Israel’s atrocities on Palestinians in Gaza.

The protest took place near Moghalpura Kaman where the DJS president MA Majid along with others raised slogans in front of their office

Several silent protests are being organised in the city in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah conflict that started this month.

Tight security arrangements were in place across the city as the authorities anticipated protests condemning Israeli use of force against Gaza after Friday prayers.

However, the crowd at many places including the Makkah Masjid mosque dispersed peacefully after the afternoon prayer.

Friday prayers went off peacefully at Makkah Masjid. No protest, No Sloganeering. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/FglBiP847w — Mubashir.Khurram (@infomubashir) October 20, 2023

Special duas (supplications) are being conducted at the mosques across the city to pray for Palestinians.

In response to a call given by Muslim organizations for observing Friday as ‘Youm-e-dua’, Imams during their sermons and after namaz prayed for the people of Gaza and Al-Aqsa mosque.

AIMIM’s protest meeting on Oct 23

AIMIM has announced that they will be organising a Protest Public Meeting against the atrocities in Gaza and Palestine at Darussalam on October 23.

Also Read Hyderabad: AIMIM to hold protest meet for Gaza in Darussalam

Heads of all political parties and organisations will likely be attending the meeting. It is also learnt that no political or election-related speeches will be made during the event.

We will be organising a Protest Public Meeting against the atrocities in #Gaza #Palestine. Heads of all political parties & organisations will be invited. No political/election speeches will be made.



Date: 23rd October

Time: After 6 PM

Venue: Darussalam, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/2OQoTvuWZq — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 18, 2023

Protests, prayer meets across Hyderabad

‘Qunoot-e-Nazila’ prayer in Saidabad

A group of women on Thursday, October 19, organised ‘Qunoot-e-Nazila’ prayers at the Eidgah Hazrath Ujaleshah in Saidabad in the city.

An Israeli flag was laid on the ground outside the entrance of the mosque and people coming out after prayers were trampling it.

A sizeable number attended the prayers with their children in response to the organizers’ appeal to the community to express solidarity and make dua for the safety of the people who are in distress.

Visuals from Hyderabad: Pro-Gaza solidarity namaz and protest against alleged terrorism by Israel & US organised by Saidabad Eidgah



Divided by borders, united by #GenocidalIdeology #WakeUpIndia#WakeUpAndSmellTheJihad #WakeUpEverybody #wakeupworld pic.twitter.com/yho3i5NRWo — Debashish Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@DebashishHiTs) October 20, 2023

Flash protest at Shahalibanda

On October 16, a small group of youngsters gathered at Shahalibanda junction, near Allah Masjid, holding placards to voice their opposition to the airstrikes on Gaza. “It’s a silent protest, our way of expressing support for the people of Palestine and condemning the relentless Israeli bombardment in Gaza,” one of the protestors explained.

Initially, the police asked the demonstrators to disperse, pointing out the necessity of prior permission for organised demonstrations. When the gathering persisted, law enforcement took them into custody and shifted them to the local police station in police vans.

EFLU student’s protest at Ambedkar statue

On October 13, a group of students from English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) staged a protest at the Ambedkar statue in central Hyderabad. Police detained the protestors who were raising slogans denouncing Israel for attacking Gaza.

The protestors were carrying placards carrying slogans like ‘Long live Palestine’, ‘Gaza will never die’, ‘Boycott Zionist Israel’, and ‘From river to the sea Palestine will be free’.

Furthermore, the city witnessed silent gatherings by the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) in Toli Chowki, Seven Tombs, Yousufguda, Borabanda, Khilwat, Santoshnagar and Rajendranagar areas.

Hyderabad – India Stand with Palestine & Palestinian pic.twitter.com/m4KdpcY3oD — Kashif Arsalaan (@KashifArsalaan) October 13, 2023

Israel-Hamas War, Gaza in trouble

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Since then the Israeli forces have inflicted on the Palestinians several atrocities including cutting off their food, water and power supply. They have also bombed shelters, hospitals and escape routes out of the Gaza Strip and have cornered Palestinians in South Gaza asking them to flee the north as the US-backed army prepares for a ground invasion.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that at least 3,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 1,000 children, and 12,500 citizens injured so far due to Israeli attacks.

In Israel, the number of people killed in Hamas attacks reached 1,400, 302 Israeli soldiers, while more than 3,400 were injured.