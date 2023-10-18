Hyderabad: AIMIM to hold protest meet for Gaza in Darussalam

Hyderabad: Amid rising casualties in Gaza due to the Israel-Hamas war, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced a public meeting-protest on Monday, October 23 at Darussalam to condemn the atrocities on Palestinians.

Announcing the protest meeting, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the heads of all political parties and organisations will be invited to the protest for Gaza, however, “no political/election speeches will be made.”

We will be organising a Protest Public Meeting against the atrocities in #Gaza #Palestine. Heads of all political parties & organisations will be invited. No political/election speeches will be made.



Date: 23rd October

Time: After 6 PM

Venue: Darussalam, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/2OQoTvuWZq — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 18, 2023

Several silent protests or flash protests are being regularly organised in Hyderabad in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah conflict that started this month.

A group of women is also organizing ‘Qunoot-e-Nazila’ prayers at the Eidgah Hazrath Ujaleshah at Sayeedabad in the city on Thursday, October 19 at 4:30 pm.

Israel-Hamas War, Gaza in trouble

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Since then the Israeli forces have inflicted on the Palestinians several atrocities including cutting off their food, water and power supply. They have also bombed shelters, hospitals and escape routes out of the Gaza Strip and have cornered Palestinians in South Gaza asking them to flee the north as the US-backed army prepares for a ground invasion.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that at least 3,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 1,000 children, and 12,500 citizens injured so far due to Israeli attacks.

In Israel, the number of people killed in Hamas attacks reached 1,400, 302 Israeli soldiers, while more than 3,400 were injured.