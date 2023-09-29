Hyderabad: Prof Haragopal demands state govt to withdraw UAPA cases

Hyderabad: Human rights activist and former professor at the University of Hyderabad, G Haragopal on Thursday demanded the Telangana government to withdraw cases under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) filed against many activists.

Haragopal who is the convenor of the Forum Against Repression (FAR), alleged that writers, poets, and activists were falsely booked under various provisions of the UAPA.

While condemning the notices issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to human rights activists and writers, the FAR accused the state government and the Centre of adopting ‘repressive means’ to silence the voices that question their policies.

In a statement issued by FAR, the collective of civil society organisations and activists, stated that people who have been working under the purview of law and the Constitution, constantly raising their voices on the issues concerning the people who are being targeted.

The statement further alleged that the NIA has been harassing the members of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) in a case by serving them notices to appear before the agency’s offices, asking them ‘irrelevant’ questions and recording their statements a number of times.

The FAR also alleged that the NIA has been issuing notices, threatening the CMS members of raiding their residences if they fail to appear for interrogation.