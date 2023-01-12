KCR’s govt weakened Telangana’s identity, says Prof Haragopal

Hyderabad: Human rights activist Prof. G. Haragopal said the time has come to revive Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) as chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s administration has weakened the very identity of the state.

During a Deeksha held by Telangana Jana Samithi’s chief Prof. Kodandaram, Prof. Haragopal demanded clarification on the Krishna water issue and the pending projects on Wednesday.

Citing the foundations of the Telangana movement, he said Andhra Pradesh leaders are joining the BRS to safeguard their properties in Telangana. “KCR has abandoned the aspirations of the Telangana movement, as he transformed TRS into BRS without the people’s consultation,” he added.

The activist also accused KCR of abandoning and foregoing the foundations of the Telangana movement.

“While Andhra politicians such as Chandrababu Naidu and Sharmila are organising rallies to gain power, KCR urged Telangana residents to fight for their rights,” he remarked.