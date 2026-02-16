Hyderabad professional motocross rider dies in highway accident

Hyderabad: A professional motocross rider from Hyderabad died in a tragic road accident on a national highway near Chityal in Nalgonda district on Sunday, February 15.

The victim has been identified as Rithesh Reddy, a resident of Jubilee Hills. He had recently travelled with a group of around 30 bikers from Hyderabad on a ride to Bapatla Beach in Andhra Pradesh.

According to available information, Rithesh Reddy was returning to Hyderabad on his high-end BMW motorcycle valued at approximately Rs 25 lakh when the accident occurred. The bike reportedly went out of control due to overspeeding and overturned on the highway.

Ritesh who was professional motocross rider for the past 20 years died on the spot as a result of the crash.

Further details regarding the accident are awaited.