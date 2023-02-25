Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders imposed around TSPSC exam centers

In order to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming TSPSC written examinations for Divisional Accounts Officer positions, the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate issued prohibitory orders to impose section 144 of the CrPC within a 500-yard radius of all exam centers in Hyderabad.

The orders have been issued to prevent any gatherings or assemblies of people that may disrupt the exams, which are scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The only exceptions to the order are police officers, military personnel on duty, flying squads, education department officials, and funeral processions.

Over 5 lakh to compete for 1375 TSPSC group 3 vacancies

Meanwhile, till the last date for accepting applications for TSPSC Group 3 exams, the commission received over five lakh applications for 1375 group 3 vacancies.

A total of 536477 candidates have applied for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) group 3 exams for 1375 vacancies in various government departments.

Though the commission has not yet announced the date of the exams, candidates have already started their preparations and most of them are seen rushing to coaching centers in Hyderabad.

TSPSC

It is a constitutional body established by the government of Telangana to conduct recruitments and competitive examinations for various government departments and services in the state. The TSPSC conducts exams for various positions, including Group I, Group II, Group III, and Group IV.

The entire recruitment process, from notification to the final selection of candidates is the responsibility of the commission. It also includes conducting exams, preparing merit lists, conducting interviews, and verifying documents.

Apart from it, the commission also advises the government on various matters relating to recruitment, promotions, and transfers.