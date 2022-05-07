Hyderabad: Prompt response of SHE teams on social media

Hyderabad: A total of 355 complaints were received by 11 SHE teams working across Cyberabad via various means such as Whatsapp, Hawkeye, Emails, Twitter amongst other means in the months of March and April.

The Cyberabad SHE team stated that all the complaints received have been acted upon and disposed off on merit.

Of the 355 cases, 269 complaints were made via Whatsapp, 30 were direct walk-ins at various police stations, eight complaints received on Twitter, seven through a mobile app by Hyderabad City police called Hawkeye, five via emails, and 36 through women’s safety wing of Telangana.

The highest number of complaints received were 141, where the victim was harassed on phone calls. Cases of stalking were reported to be second highest, with 35 complaints received by the SHE team. This was followed by 34 complaints of blackmail.

Other types of complaints received were of the victim being threatened, cheating and manipulation for marriage, misbehaving, obscenity, workplace harassment, abuse via social media.

Meanwhile, a total of seven child marriages were stopped in two months.

1,003 decoy operations were conducted by the SHE teams at various places to curb public nuisance. Out of which 248 members were caught red-handed for indecency at public places.117 petty cases were booked against the accused, and the remaining were referred for counseling.

A total of 834 awareness programs were conducted where 47,221 people were addressed.

The SHE team has encouraged women to speak up, and approach the police in case of any problem. They have also assured a prompt response via various communication channels.

Women can contact the SHE teams via Whatsapp on +91 9490617444

The phone numbers of respective jurisdictions are as follows:

Balanagar 9490617349

IT Corridor 9490617352

Madhapur 8333993519

Kukatpally 9493626811

Jagadgirigutta 9493624561

Miyapur 9491051421

Pet-Basheerabad 7901114137

Rajendranagar 7901114140

Shamshabad 9490617354

Chevella 9493625379

Shadnagar 9493624147

You can also send an e-mail to sheteam.cyberabad@gmail.com

Contact of other social media handles: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.