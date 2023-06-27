Hyderabad: Prostitution racket busted in Banjara Hills; 21 arrested

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman who aspired to become a doctor but instead started organizing a prostitution racket was caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team of Hyderabad police after a raid on an apartment at Banjara Hills Road No 10 on Monday night.

The police arrested three organizers, 18 customers and rescued 10 women during the raid.

On specific information, the Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team led by Inspector Khaleel Pasha raided “Purple Natural Health through Ayurveda” in an apartment at Banjara Hills Road No. 10. The organizer Rayala Shruti was contacting customers over the phone on the pretext of a massage centre offering prostitution services and cross massages.

During the raid the Task Force police caught 18 customers who were from different areas of the city and were paying between Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 5,000 for availing the service. The police rescued 10 women who were from Hyderabad, West Bengal, and New Delhi.

The Police said that Shruti, who wanted to become a ‘doctor’, went off track and was conducting prostitution under the guise of a ‘spa’. This is the second time that Shruti has been caught by the police while conducting prostitution.

Shruti from a middle-class family wanted to become a doctor. For this, it has also acquired a medical seat in Ukraine. After completing the first year, the young lady could not pay the fee for the second year and came to her hometown Bhadrachalam. Later she trained as an air hostess in Ameerpet. At the same time, she also worked as a receptionist in a star hotel in Banjara Hills. But as her dreams of becoming a doctor and an air hostess did not come true, Shruti took the wrong path to earn easy money. Ramana, who was already acquainted, started a massage centre with Zahed at Panjagutta Police Station. There she started organizing prostitution in the name of massage, the police said.

“Ramana and Zahed used to bring girls from different areas and make them work in massage parlor. Shruti used to earn money by persuading girls to cross-massages and prostituition. The Panjagutta police raided Shruti’s massage centre and sent Shruti to jail for the first time.

“Even after coming out of jail, Shruti did not change her mind and started the same business again in Banjara Hills to avoid the suspicion of the police. She started a spa centre “Purple Natural Health through Ayurveda” in an apartment there. The centre was raided on Monday night by the Task Force and seized.