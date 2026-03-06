Hyderabad: Protest held at Charminar over Khamenei’s assassination

The police initially tried to prevent the protest, with participants alleging that Hussainalam Station House Officer (SHO) Anjaneyulu snatched some posters and took them away.

Crowd protesting at Charminar in Hyderabad over the assassination of Ali Khamenei.
Protest held at Charminar over Ali Khamenei's assassination.

Hyderabad: The Telangana and AP Joint Action Committee (JAC) organised a protest at the Charminar on Friday, March 6, against the assassination of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the Israel and United States air strikes in the Islamic Republic on February 28.

The protest, led by Congress leader Rashed Khan, was joined by several members of the Shia Muslim community. The protesters raised slogans against what they term “the barbarism of US-Israel in Iran and the region.”

They demanded that the world leaders raise their voice against the atrocities of Israel in the region. The police initially tried to prevent the protest, with participants accusing Hussainalam Station House Officer (SHO) Anjaneyulu of snatching the posters and taking it away.

However, Anjaneyulu told Siasat.com that he wasn’t there at the protest and neither did it happen under his jurisdiction. When contacted, the Charminar Police said, “We asked the protestors to move away from the mosque while protesting.”

Ali Khamenei’s assassination

Protests have been held across India by the members of the Shia Muslim Community against the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28.

The development came after the US and Israel launched large-scale airstrikes across Iran early on February 28, targeting hundreds of military and strategic sites, including air defence systems, missile launch facilities and bases linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Explosions were reported in Tehran and several major cities, including Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah and Karaj.

