Khamenei’s assassination is immoral, unlawful act: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, March 1, called the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei immoral and unlawful act.

The Hyderabad MP took to X to express his condolences and questioned the timing of the strikes on Iran, “Trump-Israel’s attacks on Iran are absolutely condemnable. This, especially when Iran-US talks were going on in Geneva. More than 200 people have been killed across Iran, including 108 who were killed when strikes hit a girls’ school.”

Owaisi called for attacks on Iran to be stopped at the earliest. Reacting to the ongoing Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, the AIMIM chief said. “Israel’s attack on Iran and Pakistan’s on Afghanistan shows us that Israel and Pakistan are forces of aggression and mischief in their respective neighbourhoods.”

Owaisi also quoted poet Mohammed Iqbal and said, “Mout Ki Lekin Dil-e-Dana Ko Kuch Parwa Nahin Shab Ki Khamoshi Mein Juz Hangama-e-Farda Nahin. Mout Ko Samjhe Hain Ghafil Ikhtitam-e-Zindagi Hai Ye Sham-e-Zindagi Subah-e-Dawam-e-Zindagi”

Ayatollah Khamenei assassinated

Owaisi’s remark comes after Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was assassinated on Saturday. Confirmation of Khamenei’s death was provided by the semi-official Tasnim and Fars agencies.

The reports followed earlier claims by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which Tehran had denied.

The development comes after the US and Israel launched large-scale airstrikes across Iran early Saturday, February 28, targeting hundreds of military and strategic sites, including air defence systems, missile launch facilities and bases linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Explosions were reported in Tehran and several major cities, including Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah and Karaj.